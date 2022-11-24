SCA to hand down judgment on contentious madrasah call to prayer

In August 2020, the Durban High Court ordered the Madrasah Taleemuddeen Islamic Institute to ensure the call to prayer - or Azaan - couldn’t be heard from inside Chandra Ellaurie’s neighbouring home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) is on Thursday expected to hand down judgment on a KwaZulu-Natal madrasah’s bid to overturn a controversial order muting the call to prayer.

Judge Sidwell Mngadi found the call to prayer interfered with Ellaurie’s private space and that it constituted a nuisance.

But the madrassah refused to let Mngadi's ruling fly and subsequently turned to the SCA with an appeal.

In the high court, Ellaurie was - as Judge Sidwell Mngadi put it - “unashamedly opposed to the Islamic faith” and argued Islam was “a false religion”.

The judge rubbished this and also dismissed a bid by Ellaurie to get the madrasah banned from the area.

However, he found Ellaurie had made a case against the calls to prayers made from the madrasah saying that they interfered with his private space and constituted a nuisance.

When the SCA heard arguments on the matter in September, the madrasah maintained that Ellaurie’s true gripe was not with the Azaanbut rather that he, on his own version, was anti-Islam.

Ellaurie persisted with his argument that the religion was not a “valid” one and even that parts of the Koran constitute hate speech.