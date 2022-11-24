SA Post Office workers march to Parly, Union Buildings, demand 15% wage hike

Post office workers are seeking a housing subsidy of R2,500. They also want a guarantee that their salaries will not be reduced and that their working hours will remain the same.

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn was at Parliament on Thursday to support the striking workers: “We want government to intervene and we want the CEO of Post Office to be removed. We want government to listen to the demands because, ultimately, Cosatu will come out in numbers to put pressure on government.”

CWU provincial secretary Wayne Bredenkamp said that they also wanted issues regarding their medical aid sorted out.

South African Post Office's management said that they would respond to workers’ demands once they’d assessed the memorandum.