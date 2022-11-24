Rape, robbery, carjacking top 3 motives for SA's record kidnapping

Statistics revealed there were more than 4,000 abductions between July and September this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Kidnapping cases have doubled in South Africa, quarter-on-quarter.

That's according to the latest crime statistics for the first quarter of 2022/2023 financial year released before Parliament on Wednesday.

The numbers revealed that there were more than 4,000 abductions between July and September 2022.

Cape children, Abirah Dekhta and Shanawaaz Asghar are among those kidnapped, who were later returned to their families safe and sound.

Carjackings, robberies and rape have been cited as the top three motives for the recorded kidnapping cases in the country.

In the same breath, Police Minister Bheki Cele said there was a spike in the number of children killed between June and September this year.

"Shockingly, in just six months 558 children were killed in South Africa from April until the end of September 2022. Police are investigating attempted murder dockets of 294 children from July to September 2022," said the minister.

Over 1,800 cases of assault to commit grievous bodily harm to children were reported during this period.