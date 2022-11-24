Ramaphosa wasn't biased when he suspended Mkhwebane, argues DA

Mkhwebane was facing off against the DA and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Constitutional Court on Thursday over her suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said there was no bias on the part of President Cyril Ramaphosa at play when he suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane was facing off against the DA and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Constitutional Court on Thursday over her suspension.

In September, the Western Cape High Court found that Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane the day after she had sent him questions about the Phala Phala scandal was tainted by bias and set it aside.

The ruling is now before the Constitutional Court for confirmation and for appeals from the DA as well as the president.

The DA's legal counsel Advocate Steven Budlender said looking at the fact that the president suspended Mkhwebane almost immediately after she wrote to him about her investigation in isolation - then there might be an apprehension of bias.

Advocate Budlender said this isn't the correct approach.

In response to questions from Justice Zukisa Tshiqi about the timeline, Budlender’s told the court that it had to be taken into account that the process of suspending her started back in March when the President first informed her he was considering it - as well the various delays that followed.

Budlender also said the “reasonable, well-informed, thoughtful and objective observer” knows this and “understands what brought us there”.

He argued that - looked at with the bigger picture in mind - there is no reasonable apprehension of bias and the order should not be confirmed.

Even if the court finds against them and rules the decision was invalid, though, he argues it should suspend its order so someone else can make the decision.