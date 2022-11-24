Ramaphosa: I’ve stayed in contact with ministers regarding ongoing power crisis

Ramaphosa was responding to accusations on Twitter from multiple political parties that he left the country while Eskom’s challenges continued.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he always stayed in contact with ministers and was involved in making decisions regarding the ongoing national power crisis even when he was out of the country.

Ramaphosa was responding to accusations on Twitter from multiple political parties that he left the country while Eskom’s challenges continued.

He said he cut his trips short in the past to address the power supply issues, however, this trip was announced to the public amid the power crisis.

Ramaphosa added that there were ministers in the country who were capable of handling the matter when he was travelling.

"There are times where we’ve got to also get those who are supposed to do the work, to do the work themselves. I then do other work, which is put South Africa on the global map and advocate for increased investments in our country."