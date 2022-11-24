Prasa says 70% of its priority corridors have been rebuilt

The country’s rail network has been decimated by rampant theft and vandalism – with tracks and stations looted.

JOHANNESBURG - Rail agency Prasa has continued to make strong progress in the effort to repair parts of its damaged and vandalised networks.

Prasa 70% of ten priority corridors have been rebuilt - including some lines that were affected by the April floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Added to this, the Naledi-Joburg line is set to re-open in the last week of November 2022.

Spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said this is part of a phased-in approach to repair the rail agency's infrastructure.

"Prasa is pleased to announce that for phase one of the rebuilding program 70% of the 10 priority corridors for this year are complete."

And in the Western Cape, Prasa said work resumed on the central line between Langa and Nyanga.

This is after nearly three months of suspension following threats of violence and intimidation on contractors.

The resumption of work follows a revised security risk assessment and the deployment of additional security.