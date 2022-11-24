Post Office strike: Workers demand removal of CEO & halting salary cuts

Workers belonging to the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are marching to Parliament on Thursday to address issues facing the ailing state-owned enterprise.

Their list of demands includes the resignation of Post Office CEO, Nomkhita Mona, halting all salary cuts as well as the payment of all medical aid and pension fund contributions of members.

Post Office workers are demanding that government intervene in the company's operational struggles.

CWU provincial secretary, Wayne Bredenkamp, says the country's leaders should prevent further closure of Post Offices.

"This is where we are now as Western Cape, we are saying we want the CEO removed, but we are also saying that the government must pump money into the Post Office because they are the owners of the Post Office, there are no other investors in the Post Office - only the government."

Workers are demanding a 15 percent salary increase and have vowed to shut down Post Office branches countrywide.