Police nab 16 suspects for violent crimes at 2-day WC taxi strike

Cape Town law enforcement officials have responded to this week's taxi strike with anti-crime operations in and around the metro - arresting sixteen suspects, including one who allegedly targeted a bus.

Two buses were torched during Monday's strike over incentivisation issues in the taxi industry.

The City of Cape Town said the arrests follow the recent SA National Taxi Council strike action that occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

Together with the South African Police Service – law enforcement officers issued 757 fines and impounded 15 vehicles in Khayelitsha as well as one in Delft.

Thirteen suspects arrested had outstanding warrants, while two others were nabbed on charges of fraud and drug-related crimes.

Officers also managed to arrest a suspect driving a Toyota Quantum mini-bus van.

It’s alleged that he tried to set a bus alight while transporting passengers.

Officials said he was later arrested at one of the police checkpoints.