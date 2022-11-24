Pitbull mauls toddler to death in East London

The 15-month-old child who was attacked by a pitbull in East London on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape police confirmed that a third child under the age of 10 has been killed by a pitbull in the province.

The child was playing with the neighbours' dog when it attacked him in the Gonubie Farm area.

The dog reacted to a passerby and his dog - who were walking past the farm fence – and the dog then turned on the child biting him in the upper body.

Paramedics rushed the toddler to hospital but he didn’t survive.

The police’s Thembinkosi Kinana: "Subsequent to the incident, the paramedics were called to transport the child to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to have succumbed to injuries sustained."

The SPCA was notified and police investigations contin

