Mzwandile Masina resigns as ANC Ekurhuleni councillor

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) councillor Mzwandile Masina has resigned as chairperson of the party in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Masina's resignation comes after he and his regional executive faced backlash for ignoring an instruction to withdraw a motion of no confidence against the city Mayor Tanya Campbell.

The ANC led a motion of no confidence against the mayor early in November to see her ousted.

Although the motion was successful, she was later re-elected as the city's mayor.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.