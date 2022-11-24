MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo rate should be increased by.

JOHANNESBURG - The repo rate has been increased by 75 basis points to 7%.

Since last November, the MPC has raised interest rates off record lows during the COVID-19 pandemic, with rates now above pre-pandemic levels.

"Three members of the committee preferred the announced increase. Two members preferred a 50 basis points increase."

But he said that inflation was a problem and needed to be dealt with.

"The bank's forecast of headline inflation for this year and next is slightly higher at 6.7% and 5.4% respectively."