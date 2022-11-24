Mkhize takes his ANC presidential campaign outside KZN

Mkhize was joined by other candidates vying for top posts – who seemingly endorsed his campaign to replace Cyril Ramaphosa as party president.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize’s finally taking his campaign outside of KwaZulu-Natal – using his first stop in Ekurhuleni’s Katlehong to denounce the courts’ decisions on Janusz Waluś and former president Jacob Zuma – along with factions and the handling of the 2021 July unrests.

Nomvula Mokonyane, Mzwandile Masina and Phumulo Masualle – also spoke at the event.

Mkhize who insisted he respected the rule of law took issue with Waluś who killed liberation hero Chris Hani.

He also accused the courts of lacking compassion for ordering Zuma back to jail.

The former health minister – who stepped down amid a corruption scandal - insists the ANC's handling of key issues showed its not in tune with the psyche of the nation.

Mkhize used the Bertha Gxowe memorial lecture to give insight into some key moments in the country’s history and the ANC.

During his speech, he criticised a lack of leadership in the country insisting there’s a growing gap between the party and those it governs.

"When a leadership that is not in touch gives you the wrong diagnosis, like a doctor who looks from a distance and doesn't examine you [and] gives you treatment for a headache when you have a tummy ache."

Mkhize claimed that factions led to a marathon sitting of the NEC – as it fought over Ekurhuleni’s quarantined votes earlier in 2022.

He also took a swipe at Ramaphosa whose name he never mentioned throughout his speech in his response to the 2021 July unrest.

The irony in Mkhize’s speech is his call for honest and upright leaders – as if he too isn't marred by a scandal over alleged stolen public funds