Mayor Phalatse calls for a rules review in the City of Joburg council

Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the regular tabling of motions of no confidence against her was a threat to service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - As councillors in the City of Joburg prepare for the second day of the November ordinary council meeting, Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the rules in the city council need to be reviewed to ensure stability.

READ: Joburg Mayor Phalatse to face a no-confidence motion

She added that the regular tabling of motions of no confidence against her was a threat to service delivery.

Phalatse addressed the media on Wednesday amid yet another motion of no confidence against her.

Several attempts to remove her from office cropped up since her election one year ago.

She further claimed that council rules were abused in this regard.

READ: ANC in talks with EFF ahead of no-confidence motion against Phalatse

"I think we have come to a new normal in the City of Johannesburg - where with each council meeting you may face a motion of no confidence. We have come to get used to it as something we may need to deal with on a month-to-month basis. Of course, this is something we want to take to our rules committee. There is something wrong with that picture."

In September - an ANC-led motion of no confidence against her saw Dada Morero occupying the mayoral office.

In October, the Johannesburg High Court set his election aside on grounds that it was unlawful.

However, another motion was brought to the city council's programming committee in the same period.

However, it failed to make it to a full council meeting after Phalatse threatened legal action against Speaker Colleen Makhubele.