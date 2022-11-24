Man arrested in Durban for possession of 13 explosive devices to remain in jail

Hlomohang Tenki appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday. The State alleges that he had intentions to use the explosives to hurt people and to damage property.

DURBAN - The man arrested for being in possesion of explosives in Durban this week will remain behind bars.

He appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Hlomohang Tenki is accused of contravening the Explosives Act after he was found with 13 explosive devices.

The State alleges that he had intentions to use the explosives to hurt people and to damage property.

The matter has now been postponed to next month.

Tenki made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

He appeared to be shaken, wearing a denim shorts and a white T-shirt.

Members of the media were not allowed to record the audio of the proceedings but were granted permission to photograph the accused.

The State indicated that it needed time to verify the accused’s address and his nationality.

Tenki will return to court on 1 December for a formal bail application.