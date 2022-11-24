Magopeni poised for return to SABC as board member

Phathiswa Magopeni, who was dismissed from the organisation earlier this year, joins former SABC journalist Dr Renee Horne and Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, who both feature at the top of the list.

CAPE TOWN - Former SABC head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, is on her way back to the broadcaster.

She’s been selected to be on the public broadcaster’s new board.

The subcommittee of the communications and digital technologies portfolio committee on Thursday finalised its list of 12 people to serve on the board.

These include Magopeni, journalist and anchor Mpho Tsedu, former ANC Youth League member and attorney, Magdalene Moonsamy.

Magopeni got the thumbs up from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said she scored the highest.

"So my number one choice is Phathiswa Magopeni. As former head of SABC News, her knowledge is encyclopaedic and she was my top scoring candidate."

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Lesiba Molala said that the 12 candidates were to ensure gender parity as well as continuity.

"We were guided by the following principles: one is continuity, two is gender…"

The candidates will now need a final confirmation by the full committee before they are recommended by the National Assembly for appointment.