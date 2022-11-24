Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
24 November 2022 06:00

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 November 2022 are:

Lotto: 03, 08, 10, 12, 19, 27 B: 18

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 03, 06, 36, 47, 49 B: 10

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 25, 36, 37, 38, 50 B: 14

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA