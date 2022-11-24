Lotto results, Wednesday, 23 November 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 November 2022 are:
Lotto: 03, 08, 10, 12, 19, 27 B: 18
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 03, 06, 36, 47, 49 B: 10
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 25, 36, 37, 38, 50 B: 14
#DrawResults for 23/11/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 23, 2022
#LOTTO: 03, 08, 10, 12, 19, 27#BONUS: 18
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 03, 06, 36, 47, 49#BONUS: 10#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 25, 36, 37, 38, 50#BONUS: 14 pic.twitter.com/EN3V7AarqP
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (23/11/22)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 23, 2022
We have a jackpot winner of R74,773,380! pic.twitter.com/gYNnDUBYO7
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (23/11/22)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 23, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/dDF3LiB3fD
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (23/11/22)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 23, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/0fW8ANu03U