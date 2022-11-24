Lotto results, Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 November 2022 are:

Lotto: 03, 08, 10, 12, 19, 27 B: 18

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 03, 06, 36, 47, 49 B: 10

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 25, 36, 37, 38, 50 B: 14

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (23/11/22)!

We have a jackpot winner of R74,773,380! pic.twitter.com/gYNnDUBYO7 ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 23, 2022

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (23/11/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/dDF3LiB3fD ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 23, 2022