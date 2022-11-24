Krejcir: It's unfair to be in maximum-security when not guilty of prison escape

Radovan Krejcir took the witness stand on Thursday at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court, where he applied to have charges of attempted prison escape struck from the court roll.

JOHANNESBURG - Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir said it was unfair and illegal that he was being kept in a maximum-security facility when he had not been found guilty of attempting to escape prison.

The Department of Correctional Services alleges that in 2016, Krejcir devised a plan to escape from Zonderwater Prison in Pretoria but it was foiled by undercover police.

Despite the fact that his ex-girlfriend, Marissa Anne Christopher, had already pleaded guilty to being part of the plan to break him out of jail, Krejcir still maintained his innocence.

He said that shortly after he was charged with attempting to escape from Zonderwater Prison, he was moved to a maximum-security facility as a form of punishment.

Krejcir said he was first moved to the Kokstad Maximum Prison in KwaZulu-Natal and later the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison in Pretoria last year.

He claimed he was kept in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days.

Krejcir, who is enrolled with University of South Africa, said that he was frustrated that Kgosi Mampuru Prison did not cater to students.

The case resumes on Friday where Krejcir will continue to testify.