Kganyago likely to announce interest rate hike, economists hint

Consumers and homeowners are warned to brace for another dramatic interest rate hike by the Sarb.

JOHANNESBURG- With an announcement on the repo rate set for Thursday afternoon, some economists believe there could be another steep rise.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb)'s Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet and deliberate on the rate before governor Lesetya Kganyago makes the announcement.

Earlier in November, Kganyago said there was still some room to raise the interest rates ahead of Thursday's announcement.

He said that the central bank would continue to rely on interest rates to bring down inflation.

It's understood the central bank will mainly consider the country's runaway inflation and other domestic factors.

This includes the latest consumer price inflation that sits at 7.6%, up from 7.5% in September.

"Our Reserve Bank continues to be concerned about higher inflation expectations," said FNB economist Koketso Mano.

She predicted a 75-basis-point increase.

Econometrix economist Azar Jammine agreed: "As a consequence, the reserve bank will have second thoughts about being too lenient."

The repo rate currently sits at 6.25%, while the prime lending rate sits at 9.75%.