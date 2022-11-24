Joburg ANC vows to table another no-confidence against Phalatse

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse survived another attempt to unseat her as mayor after the AIC and ATM withdrew their motions.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Joburg said that it would table another motion of no confidence in Mayor Mpho Phalatse after discussions between the party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were concluded.

Morero said that the ANC would table another motion of no confidence in Phalatse early next year, with the hope that they would reach an understanding with the EFF.

"Remember, once the motion is withdrawn it doesn't mean it's off the agenda of council. We must accept that it means it's suspended until you are ready to bring it back. We will be bringing it back once our national leaders have concluded the negotiations."