GP govt to extend support to artists after DJ Sumbody's passing

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Morakane Mosupye said the department needs to have conversations with artists and improve laws to support the music industry.

Mosupye was speaking at Oupa Sefoka's, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, memorial service where his friends and family celebrated his life through music in Centurion on Wednesday.

She highlighted that the country's current legislation did not serve the industry well.

Music and words of encouragement dominated the memorial service, as friends and family shared fond memories of DJ Sumbody.

The MEC said she was in conversation with the late DJ on how the government could assist the industry when he died.

Mosupye said she wants to continue the conversation with other players in the industry.

"I would like to have a word with you to continue the conversation I had with him because this is your industry, you are the captains, you are the participants, you know what it is. But the first question you are going to answer: what is your contribution to that quantum as South African people in this industry?"

Mosupye added that although the entertainment side of music is properly understood, artists need to break down the business aspect to the department for them to understand the contribution made by the industry.