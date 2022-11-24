Gauteng’s budget adjusted by R2.4 bn – Finance MEC Mamabolo

Mamabolo presented the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement to the provincial legislature Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - MEC for Finance in Gauteng Jacob Mamabolo said the province's budget has been adjusted by R2.4 billion.

It's his first mini-budget since he came into office almost two months ago.

Mamabolo said the additional R2.4 billion will bring the adjusted budget to R155 billion for the current financial year, up from R152 billion in March.

Mamabolo said the adjustments will take into account some of the five elevated priorities set out by Premier Panyaza Lesufi's newly elected Cabinet.

This includes economic recovery and reconstruction, strengthening the battle against crime and corruption, as well as strengthening state capacity.

The lion’s share of the adjusted budget has been allocated to the Department of Health to offset the pressures brought on by the wage settlement.

An additional R173 million has been allocated to Community Safety, while an additional R100 million has been allocated to Human Settlements.

Mamabolo said measures will be put in place to guard against wasteful and irregular expenditure of the budget.

“This is important if we are to retain our position as the preferred destination for investment and as one of the leading economies,” he said.

While Mamabolo admits the global economic conditions remain tough, he is optimistic Gauteng has the potential to maintain a competitive economy and to create jobs.