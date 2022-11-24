Gauteng needs R12.9bn to settle e-tolls bill - Mamabolo

Last month, the national government committed to absorbing the R43 billion debt, with Treasury set to cover 70% of that cost. The Gauteng government will compensate for 30% of the debt, which is roughly R12.9 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - MEC for Finance in Gauteng, Jacob Mamabolo, has revealed that the province needs a whooping R12.9 billion to settle the e-toll bill.

Mamabolo made the revelation during his medium-term budget policy statement at the provincial legislature on Thursday afternoon.

This follows last month's decision by Treasury to scrap the controversial e-tolling of Gauteng's freeways.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has met with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in a bid to find viable solutions on how to settle the e-toll bill with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

The e-toll debt almost tripled from an initial R17.4 billion to the current R47-billion after motorists refused to pay.

Last month, the national government committed to absorbing the R43 billion debt, with Treasury set to cover 70% of that cost.

The Gauteng government will compensate for 30% of the debt, which is roughly R12.9 billion.

During the meeting between Lesufi, Godongwana and the Sanral technical team, a memorandum of agreement was drawn up to help finalise the matter.

Mamabolo said that the agreement included a proposal for a hybrid model to service the debt.

"This therefore closes the chapter on e-tolls," the MEC said.

While government has set the ball rolling to end e-tolls, Mamabolo added that he could not commit to an exact timeframe to resolve the impasse.