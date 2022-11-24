Game set for midnight trading as Black Friday returns after COVID restrictions

Retailers were forced to change the way they approach the concept due to restrictions of movements aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

CAPE TOWN - Black Friday may be returning to its roots at midnight following two years of pandemic lockdowns.

Retailers were forced to change the way they approached the concept due to restrictions of movements aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

This year, the day promises more 24-hour deals as opposed to the month-long specials seen over the past two years.

Game is among the retailers returning to one-day Black Friday sales.

It's also bringing back midnight openings this year as consumer habits return to normal after the pandemic.

Game vice president, Andrew Stein, said that consumer research showed that South Africans still saw relevance in Black Friday but shopping habits had changed amid mounting financial pressure.

“Consumers remain focused on saving on essentials like clothing and grocery items, as well as small appliances like air fryers, blenders, toasters and kettles.”

Most of Game's 108 stores across the country will open in the middle of the night and the retailer said it's put the necessary safety measures in place.