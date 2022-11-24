Ex-MP municipal manager charged in connection with R4.3m Treasury fraud

Nelson Khubeka was arrested after the Hawks found him connected to serious commercial crime, fraud and theft from the National Treasury.

JOHANNESBURG - A former municipal manager of the Dr JS Moroko Local Municipality has been arrested for allegedly committing fraud amounting to R4.3 million in Mpumalanga.

Nelson Khubeka was arrested after the Hawks found him connected to serious commercial crime, fraud and theft from the National Treasury.

Police said he approved irregular service providers and utilised security services of the municipality for his own benefit - costing the municipality millions.

Khubeka has since been released on R10,000 bail.

"Nelson Khubeka appeared before Siyabuswa Magistrates Court on Tuesday 22nd November 2022 after he was arrested and the case was postponed to 6 February 2023 to appear at the Middleburg Commercial Crime Court," said the Hawks' Dineo Sekgotodi.