Eskom's alledged coal thief expected to appear in court

CAPE TOWN - A truck driver is expected to make his first appearance in the Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday morning on charges of fraud and the theft of coal belonging to Eskom.

The 28-year-old suspect was nabbed by members of the Hawks on Tuesday.

The truck was subcontracted to collect coal from the Msimbithi Coal Mine in Wonderfontein and to deliver it to the Camden Power Station in Ermelo.

It's alleged the driver deviated from that route with the original coal worth about R30,000 and delivered it to an illegal coal yard near Middleburg.

Authorities said the load was then replaced with inferior quality or sub-grade coal - which officers have described as a mixture of coal, rubble and stones.

"Preliminary investigations by the Hawks, a crimes-against-the-state team revealed that the criminal actions were not only meant to defraud Eskom but to also cause irreversible damage to the machinery and derail the electricity production process," said Hawks Spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

Meanwhile, Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more arrests are expected.

"During questioning the suspect admitted that he was allowed to exit to the Wonderfontein coal mine by security without the truck being sealed with prescribed seals and that the seals remained in his position on exit."

Mantshantsha said two other truck drivers were arrested at the same power station while in possession of stolen coal two weeks ago.