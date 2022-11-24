DA worried about multiple no-confidence motions against Phalatse

The party said the motions would eventually lead to political instability in the city council.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg said on Thursday that it was concerned with the multiple motions of no confidence in the mayor that had been convened in council in recent months.

The party said the motions would eventually lead to political instability in the city council.

Meanwhile, Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse will face a vote of no confidence on Thursday, which was tabled by minority parties in the council.

The DA’s Leah Knott is seemingly not impressed with the recent motion of no confidence against Phalatse.

She said that it had become easy for parties in council to table a motion against a sitting mayor.

“For many democracies across the world, motions have a time limit. So, you cannot bring the same motion back within the same motion within three months or six months,” she said.

ALSO READ:

Knott said that the opposition parties were attempting to grab power from the DA-led administration.

“When we were in opposition, we allowed the ANC their space to lead because you cannot have this instability rocking your council every single month. You need to give leadership time to lead.”

Ahead of Thursday’s motion of no confidence against the mayor, Knott believes the vote will go in their favour.

But minority parties have lost confidence in Phalatse’s capabilities to lead the city.