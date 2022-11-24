Convicted Czech criminal Krejcir wants prison escape charges struck off the roll

The Department of Correctional Services says that in 2016, Krejcir attempted to break out of the Zonderwater Prison in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted Czech criminal Radovan Krejcir - wants the prison escape charges against

him struck off the court roll.

However, his plan was foiled by an undercover police operation.

Krejcir is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday.

In June 2020, Marissa Anne Christopher pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the attempted prison escape of her ex-boyfriend Krejcir.

However, more than two years on, the case involving the prison escape against Krejcir has stalled.

Krejcir's attorney, Nastasja Otrebski says the delays have prejudiced her client, and they are making an application for the matter to be struck off the roll.

Otrebski says she has also been denied access to her client for more than three months.

"My client Radovan will be testifying today under oath as to what has been happening in the prison, what his conditions are like, what his constitutional rights have been violated."

Krejcir is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence for murder, assault, and kidnapping