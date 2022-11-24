Cape taxi strike cost pupils' vital exam time, says Maynier

Around 120 000 pupils and around 2 000 staff missed school on Monday and Tuesday - as taxi drivers stayed home.

CAPE TOWN - This week's two-day taxi strike in the Western Cape cost just more than 10 percent of the province's school pupils' vital exam time.

But the Education Department says thankfully, no matric candidate dipped out on their tests this week.

MEC for Education in the Western Cape - David Maynier, says even if they were late, pupils were allowed to write.

"I want to especially thank our principals and teachers for the way in which they took charge in developing and executing contingency plans for their learners to reach their exams with great success."

The rest of the class of 2022 had a tough time though, says Maynier.

"Most crucially, many schools had to reschedule exams, disrupting the end-of-year revision, marking, and

administrative processes at our schools. While we respect the right to strike, other options should have been explored."