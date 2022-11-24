Bread, dairy and meat among key drivers of food inflation, says Stats SA

This is the highest rate since February 2017, when these products recorded an annual increase of 10.7%.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said the prices for dairy products are among food categories that continue to reach high levels of inflation.

The latest figures show that milk, eggs and cheese registered an annual increase of 10.5%.

In the latest reading by Stats SA - the consumer price inflation is 7.6%s for October.

Stats SA chief director Patrick Kelly said food and transport costs are among the main contributors to the rise in annual inflation.

"Bread and cereals, meat and dairy are the key product groups driving food inflation which edge higher by 12% from 11.9% in September. Large monthly price increases were recorded for sweet biscuits, macaroni and maize meal and meat inflation also quickened in October rising to 10.5% from 9.9% in September."