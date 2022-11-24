Banks report recent increase in credit demand

The information comes on the eve of Black Friday - a global spending craze that sees some consumers take out short-term loans to make big retail purchases.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of banks have reported an increase in the demand for credit in the past few months.

The information comes on the eve of Black Friday - a global spending craze that sees some consumers take out short-term loans to make big retail purchases.

This year's Black Friday comes amid concerns about the high-interest rates, which could see consumers get stuck with higher debt servicing costs.

The Reserve Bank is expected to make an announcement on the interest rates later on Thursday - with an increase of 75 basis points on the card.

READ: Kganyago likely to announce interest rate hike, economists hint

A TransUnion report on the second quarter of 2022 says new credit activity has grown, despite overall consumer sentiments indicating a cutback on spending.

The volume of credit card organisations - which is the measure of new accounts opened - has been steadily growing since its low in the third quarter of 2020.

The reports say this points to a higher consumer demand for credit, especially among the younger consumers - Gen Z and Millennials.

Economist Azar Jammine says the data suggests consumers are battling to keep up with the rising costs of living.

But even so, some consumers are signing up for loan agreements to fill up their trolleys as retailers gear up to draw consumers with crafty deals on Black Friday.

Jammine adds there might be added pressure on consumers in the long run, if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates.

"There will be a price to pay for further down the line."

The repo rate currently sits at 6.25 percent while the prime lending rate sits at 9.75 percent.