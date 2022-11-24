Auditor General casts doubt on SABC and SA Post Office operations

The 2021/22 audit of government entities reveals that most state-owned enterprises were still battling with going concern challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke cast doubt over the ability of the public broadcaster, SABC, and the SA Post Office to continue operating.

The 2021/22 audit of government entities revealed that most state-owned enterprises were still battling with going concern challenges.

READ: AG reports gradual improvements in audits of national and provincial govt depts

By its own admission, the SABC is among three entities along with the Independent Development Trust and the Land and Agriculture Development Bank that have raised the alarm about being able to continue operating.

Eskom, meanwhile, remained the single-biggest financial risk to the fiscus.

Maluleke said the SA Post Office, the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation and the SABC need urgent intervention.

Successive losses and their going concern challenges indicate that their turnaround plans are either not working or not fully implemented.

"If you are looking at the SOEs, also lagging behind the improvement trend. Only two SOEs have got clean audits - the Land Bank and the DBSA."

The auditor general’s office is also faced with having to conduct multi-year audits on South African Airways, which hasn’t submitted financial statements to Parliament for four years.

"The ability to get the evidence that the auditors require to confirm the information in those statements is actually quite constrained on the part of the entity itself," said Maluleke.

She said her office will be releasing the statements soon, as the airline looks to secure a deal with a private equity partner to keep it in the skies.