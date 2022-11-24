Appointment of SABC board a step closer as Parly subcommittee names candidates

The public broadcaster has been without a board after the term of the previous board lapsed in October.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s communications subcommittee has finally completed its list of recommended names to fill the SABC board.

The recommended names include renowned journalist and editor, Mathatha Tsedu, as well as former head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni.

The process has been hit by delays due to the slow pace of vetting of shortlisted candidates.

The recommended names to head the SABC board come a day after the broadcaster failed to attend a Scopa meeting because it has no board.

On Thursday, a subcommittee of the communications committee moved a step closer to appointing a board, recommending 12 names.

Committee member, Dianne Kohler Barnard, motivated her party’s choices: "So my number one choice is Phathiswa Magopeni. As former head of SABC News, her knowledge is encyclopaedic and she was my top-scoring candidate. And Dr Rene Horn, I agree with you, as a current board member, shows continuity."

The subcommittee will now take its report to the full committee before the names and recommendations are sent to the National Assembly for approval.