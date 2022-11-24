Amendment of Public Audit Act bears fruit: AG

Maluleke submitted the 2021/22 audit report on national and provincial departments to Parliament that indicates irregular expenditure of state departments totalled R51 billion.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke said four years since the Public Audit Act was amended to give it more powers, it’s slowly starting to see the impact.

Although no certificate of debt has been issued to any accounting officer, Maluleke said her office has been able to save the public purse R600 million in potential losses.

Maluleke submitted the 2021/22 audit report on national and provincial departments to Parliament that indicates irregular expenditure of state departments totalled R51 billion.

Since it began its pilot of reporting material irregularities on a small pool of auditees in 2019, the auditor general has now identified 179 such incidents with an estimated financial loss of R12 billion.

Most of the irregularities identified were caused by non-compliance and suspected fraud.

Maluleke said the reporting was having an impact on the attitudes of accounting officers.

"Many of them are responding to our MIs with greater urgency and diligence than what they normally do to audit outcomes."

The auditor general's office is in the process of recovering a billion rand identified from material irregularities.

"Where there hasn’t been appropriate action taken and that’s in the minority of cases, we have not hesitated to take the next step, and the law requires that we start off by issuing a recommendation which we put in the audit report," said the auditor general.

Maluleke says her office plans to more than double the number of auditees who will be subjected to this level of scrutiny in this financial year, to 430.