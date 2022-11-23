In row over wages, Makro employees threaten to desert posts on Black Friday

After months of negotiations through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), workers affiliated to the South African Catering, Commercial and Allied Workers' Union (Saccawu) are expected to picket at Makro stores countrywide.

JOHANNESBURG - An indefinite strike is looming over Massmart and its Makro stores, with employees threatening to leave till points deserted on Black Friday.

The union said that the aim of the two-day picket, which falls on one of the most popular shopping days of the year, is to pressure the company to accede to their demands over wages and working conditions.

The union is demanding a 12% wage increase across the board, an increase in sales commissions from 10% to 20%, and a R100 uniform allowance.

It also wants a 13th cheque in December for all employees.

While the rest of the retail sector prepares for the biggest single sales day in its calendar, warehouse and retail giant Massmart may have its hands full on Black Friday if Saccawu goes ahead with its strike action.

Senior vice president at Massmart, Brian Leroni, said that the union’s demands were unrealistic.

"Saccawu union officials at Makro have indicated privately that they know the company can't afford a 12% increase. This is perhaps best supported by the fact that Saccawu recently settled for a 4.5% increase at our Builder's and Game stores."

Massmart said that it had contingency plans in place to ensure the operation of its stores – this comes after Saccawu held nationwide demonstrations during the same period last year.