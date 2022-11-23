WC Education Dept to build more than 800 new classrooms

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Education made a promise to build more than 800 new classrooms.

The project will soon cater to at least 26,000 learners.

This is possible through an R830 million increase in the department's infrastructure budget this financial year.

Said Education MEC, David Maynier: "This number includes three brick and mortar new and replacement schools, five new mobile schools, 645 new classrooms 'bills' and 7 rapid school bill projects. We have also announced the appointment of up to 1,143 additional teachers..."