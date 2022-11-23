Go

Sho Madjozi’s world-class performance with Stromae blows US fans away

Sho Majozi opened up for Stromae for his North American Tour.

Picture: Supplied by Instagram
23 November 2022 11:54

JOHANNESBURG - It is a proud moment, yet again, for South Africans as one of our own graced the Madison Square Gardens stage with an extraordinary performance.

Upon releasing her new single titled Toro ft DDG, the South African rapper and songwriter, Sho Majozi took the stage by storm when she performed on one of the biggest stages in New York City (NYC)'s Madison Square Gardens.

The SA rapper joined Belgian singer and rapper Stromae on stage for a sold-out two-night show in NYC. Earlier this month, the rapper took to her Instagram, “I SCREAMED when I heard that Stromae asked if I was available to open for his North America tour. Those who know me, know he is a hero and inspiration of mine.”

Not only did the rapper make her country proud, but she also blew American fans away with her stellar and energetic performance including NYC musician, JHariah

