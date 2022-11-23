Scopa postpones meeting with SABC due to absence of board

JOHANNESBURG - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said that it had to postpone its meeting with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) due to the absence of a board.

The public broadcaster has been without a board of directors since the previous one's term ended last month.

The finances of the broadcaster were meant to be discussed at the meeting on Wednesday.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they could not continue with Wednesday’s agenda due to a lack of representation.

Hlengwa also slammed the State Security Agency for the delays in ensuring a new board at the SABC was appointed.