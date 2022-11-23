Santam admits KZN April floods the biggest disaster its ever had to deal with

The insurance company looks set to pay billion of rands in claims.

DURBAN - Santam said on Wednesday that the April floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal were the biggest disaster it ever had to deal with in years.

Damage to infrastructure is estimated to be around R25 billion. And while the City of Durban is still reeling, it has signed a memorandum of agreement with the insurer to provide it with disaster management support.

The signing took place in Verulam and the insurer donated R4 million worth of protective gear for a newly launched firefighting department.



The agreement is part of Santam’s relationship with risk and resilience, a programme which has now provided risk support to 82 municipalities in the country.

But Santam CEO Tavazavi Madzinga said that the April floods were the biggest the insurer has ever dealt with.

“From our point of view as Santam, we expect to pay more than four billion in claims due to the floods, and so the Durban floods alone are by far the largest natural catastrophe that our company has faced in over 104 years.”

The insurer reported that many of the flood victims were not insured but the agreement signed Wednesday looked to also accommodate them.