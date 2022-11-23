Santaco refuses to take responsibility for violence during WC taxi strike

Taxi operators embarked on a shut down on Monday and Tuesday in protest against a number of grievances, including the issuing of heavy traffic fines, the impoundment of vehicles and the discontinuation of Western Cape Government's Blue Dot Pilot Programme.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has distanced itself from violent incidents that played out during its crippling two-day strike in the Western Cape.

The community of Khayelitsha was among the hotspot areas where a Golden Arrow Bus and a MyCiTi Bus were torched.

Santaco’s Nceba Enge says the message to operators was to simply embark on a stay-away.

"We encourage our members not to involve themselves in any criminal activities, so what happens, we have made it clear that we are not taking responsibility and accountability for what happened."

Enge says while the strike greatly affected commuters, they didn't have any other option.

"We have explored all the avenues - we've written a letter to the premier, we've written a letter to Mr Steenhuisen... they didn't want to come to the table. So, we didn't have any choice but to withhold our services and we considered that with the public and we really sympathise with our commuters but we didn't have a choice."

He adds that members are meeting on Wednesday afternoon to reflect on the two days of strike action and discuss the way forward.