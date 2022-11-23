SAHRC drags Julius Malema to Equality Court over 'hate speech' utterances

The SAHRC gave Malema 10 working days to apologise for his remarks but he refused.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will take Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to the Equality Court on Words.

The commission wants to make an urgent application for an interdict regarding comments that Malema made at the EFF's Western Cape people's assembly.

The commission hoped Malema would retract his statements that it said constituted incitement of violence and hate speech.

The SAHRC gave Malema 10 working days to apologise for his remarks but he refused.

"Why did Mandela take up a gun? He took up a gun because the revolution had reached a point where the was no other alternative but to kill."

This is one of Julius Malema's utterances that have the SAHRC ready to take him to the Equality Court.

The commission said it would give Malema an opportunity to explain himself but EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said this has not happened.

"We are not retracting, we are not apologising because we have not been given an opportunity to present our side of the case. A determination was reached without speaking to the EFF and until the EFF is spoken to we can meet them in court."

The commission wants the court to confirm its views that Malema's utterances constitute hate speech.