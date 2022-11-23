SA records over 7,000 murders between July and September

The parliamentary portfolio committee on police heard details of the crime statistics from the second quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest police statistics show that there has been a general increase in crimes in all the top categories.

There were over 7,000 murders committed in South Africa from 1 July to September 2022.

The murder rate is up significantly when compared to the 6,163 murders in the same period last year.

The police's Thulare Sekhukhune said the murder rate increased substantially.

"The month of July was the month whereby the highest increases were recorded. For murder, this increase was 659, for August it was 72 and for September there was an increase of 110 in terms of murder."