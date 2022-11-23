SA faces challenge of avoiding greylisting, says Godongwana

On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed a bill that aims to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the government still has more hoops to avoid being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Greylisting would impact South Africa's ability to trade internationally.

But the bill has not been supported by the majority of opposition parties, which complained that it's ill-conceived and too rushed.

Godongwana said the general laws amendment bill will address 14 of the 20 anti-money laundering deficiencies identified by the FATF.

"Avoiding potential greylisting is not the responsibility of a single department or government. It is a collective responsibility."