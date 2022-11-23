SA faces challenge of avoiding greylisting, says Godongwana
On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed a bill that aims to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the government still has more hoops to avoid being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Greylisting would impact South Africa's ability to trade internationally.
But the bill has not been supported by the majority of opposition parties, which complained that it's ill-conceived and too rushed.
Godongwana said the general laws amendment bill will address 14 of the 20 anti-money laundering deficiencies identified by the FATF.
"Avoiding potential greylisting is not the responsibility of a single department or government. It is a collective responsibility."
But the Democratic Alliance’s Dion George said the bill does not guarantee South Africa won’t be greylisted.
"The fundamental problem lies with the prosecution of perpetrators of these financial crimes and no amount of legislation can fix the systemic corruption or generate the political will to act."
The Economic Freedom Fighters' Nazier Paulsen, meanwhile, took a swipe at the Phala Phala farm saga, calling for a central agency to coordinate the work of key financial institutions.
"The millions in the mattresses and sofas of the president are part and parcel of illicit financial flows."
Godongwana dismissed claims that the legislation was being steamrolled through Parliament, saying the government has had no choice but to act with haste.