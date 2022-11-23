Ramaphosa calls on UK for financial aid in climate change response

President Cyril Ramaphosa said countries like the United Kingdom need to fund the climate actions of developing nations.

"And this should not be seen as charity, it is compensation for the harm done and the harm yet to be done to people in developing economies as a consequence of the industrialisation that wealthy countries have had over many years."

Scientists from the United Nations said that to prevent a global catastrophe, countries need to slash their collective fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030.

In addition, scientists said nations around the globe need to quit adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere altogether by 2050.