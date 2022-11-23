Ramaphosa calls on UK for financial aid in climate change response
The President addressed the joint sitting of the British Parliament in London on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the British government to support South Africa in its response to climate change.
He said that the assistance should come in the form of concessional loans and grants. Ramaphosa addressed the joint sitting of the British Parliament in London on Tuesday night.
He said developed nations like the United Kingdom should take responsibility for their role in the current climate crisis and assist countries that cannot afford to pay for the cost of addressing climate change.
According to the United Nations – the world is on pace to heat up to 2.1 to 2.9 degrees Celsius within this century.
If this happens the world could see more frequent, extreme weather conditions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said countries like the United Kingdom need to fund the climate actions of developing nations.
"And this should not be seen as charity, it is compensation for the harm done and the harm yet to be done to people in developing economies as a consequence of the industrialisation that wealthy countries have had over many years."
Scientists from the United Nations said that to prevent a global catastrophe, countries need to slash their collective fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030.
In addition, scientists said nations around the globe need to quit adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere altogether by 2050.
