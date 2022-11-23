Q2 crime stats show significant rise from same time last year

The numbers show that rape, murder and kidnapping are alarmingly high.

JOHANNESBURG - The recent crime statistics show that South Africa has been more engulfed in crime than it was during the second quarter of last year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday delivered the crime statistics for the months of July to September this year.

The crime situation presented by Major-General Thulare Sekhukhune was covered in red.

This is to show that almost every category of crime, from murder to sexual offences and robberies, recorded an increase in the second quarter this year compared to the same period last year.

The country has recorded a significant drop in the number of arsons in this period, with 227 fewer of these crimes reported.

Burglaries at non-residential properties were also down 16%.

It also seems motorists are heeding the call not to drive under the influence of alcohol as 40% fewer people were caught committing this crime.