Powerball results: Tuesday, 22 November 2022

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 4 February 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 05, 18, 21, 37, 38 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 02, 10, 36, 47, 49 PB: 16

