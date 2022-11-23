Phalatse gives Gauteng Health Dept ultimatum on its R240m debt

She vowed to clamp down on all those who don't pay what they owe to the city - despite having the financial means to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse threatened to cut off services to the Gauteng Department of Health if the R240 million debt is not settled by Friday.

Phalatse addressed the media ahead of a council sitting on Wednesday.

She said attempts to get payment from the Gauteng government yielded no results so far.

"On the 15 of November 2022, the city wrote to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi outlining debts owed to the city by provincial government departments and entities. That correspondence has not been responded to, hence we commenced with the termination of services."

At the same time, Phalatse called on all residents and businesses to settle their debt with the city.

She vowed to clamp down on all those who don't pay what they owe to the city - despite having the financial means to do so.