Parly rules committee sets 6-month deadline to implement Zondo recommendations

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentary committees will be given six months to act on the recommendations of the Zondo commission of inquiry.

They will also have to oversee President Cyril Ramaphosa’s action plan for dealing with the recommendations directed at him.

Parliament's rules committee on Wednesday considered 16 recommendations by the Zondo Commission.

The Zondo commission of inquiry found Parliament wanting in several aspects related to oversight over the executive.

The justice committees of both houses of Parliament, as well as the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), will now be seized with the implementation of the majority of the 16 recommendations made by the inquiry.

The joint intelligence committee, the finance committee and the public enterprises portfolio committee will also have recommendations to consider.

The rules committee has now resolved these committees report to the House chairperson on a quarterly basis.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that ideally, they should conclude their work within six months.

“We are not saying the time frames of six months, all of this work shall have been completed. But at least there should be regular reporting on progress made with regard to both recommendations from the state capture report, number two, this plan of action presented to us by the president.”

Parliament said where it was not possible to carry out far-reaching and complex recommendations, the work would be passed on to the seventh Parliament.