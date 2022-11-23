NW man accused of murdering 5-month-old baby denied bail

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Lazarus Hambone was denied bail on the grounds that he was out of parole for another murder during the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - A 38-year-old man accused of murdering a five-month-old baby in the Kgakala township in the North West has been denied bail.

Lazarus Hambone appeared at the Leeudoringstad Magistrates Court on Tuesday, after his bail application was postponed for the second time last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Hambone was denied bail on the grounds that he was out of parole for another murder during the incident.

The accused was arrested earlier this month.

It's alleged that Hambone was fighting with his 16-year-old niece when he hit the five-month-old with a spade.

NPA spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said that the case had been postponed to January next year.

"[The] State managed to persuade the court through a statement detailing the reasons for opposing bail and among those is the fact that the accused is a parolee on a murder conviction committed in 2011. Hambone will therefore remain in police custody until the case is concluded."