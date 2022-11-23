NC child murderer suspect makes first court appearance

The body of five-year-old Shané Basson, who went missing in the Northern Cape town of Kakamas at the start of this month, was discovered in the veld on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected child murderer is set to make another appearance at the Kakamas Magistrates Court next week.

Her alleged rapist and killer made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nelis Prins, said that the accused was arrested on the same day that the victim's body was discovered.

"The case is postponed until the 30th of November for further investigation."