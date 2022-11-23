Masiphumelele: it's tough to have permanent solution for residents - CT Mayor

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said there's no permanent solution in place for Masiphumelele because the land is not suitable for housing.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in the City of Cape Town said their hands are tied regarding the rebuilding of new homes for the residents of the fire-stricken Masiphumelele informal settlement.

Some 600 shacks were gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday.

Moreover, some 2,000 residents were displaced as a result of the inferno.

This is the second damaging fire to hit the area in less than one month.

In 2020, thousands of Masiphumele residents were left destitute after a fire ravaged their homes a week before Christmas.

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said there's no permanent solution in place for Masiphumelele because the land is not suitable for housing.

"It's really tough to have a sustainable permanent solution for an informal settlement that is so dense in a place where there shouldn't really be any people living. You should see right behind us, the camera won't see. But where we are standing there is water because we are actually inside a wetland right here... It's really tough for people to be living here."

Masiphumelele community Leader, Mkhululi Mfiki, said he's aware of the city's plans to move them elsewhere.

"You know the thing is what the mayor says now is not a surprise to us because it is what they always say. But they won't assist with anything. They only want to assist if we want temporary help..."